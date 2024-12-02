Ocado launches 4G protocol to empower automated warehouses

These automated warehouses will be offered as part of a managed service called the Ocado Smart Platform which enables international partners to build online retail businesses.

The 4G wireless protocol marks the first deployment anywhere in the world to use the unlicensed 4G spectrum for warehouse automation and guarantees a connection ten times per second to each of the 1,000+ robots roaming around the warehouse - all working within a 150 meter radius.



Ocado has worked with Cambridge Consultants to develop a system that takes advantage of modern wireless communications principles. Since the protocol works in the license-free spectrum, we can also deploy it at a moments notice in any location around the world. - Adam Green, wireless team leader at Ocado

Moreover, the wireless protocol can be repurposed for other IoT applications that mandate reduced communications delay between many devices: vehicle-to-vehicle connectivity for smart cars, air traffic control systems or large scale industrial systems.