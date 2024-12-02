Obopay partners with Federal Bank, Mastercard to launch prepaid card

According to the digital payment company, the new card will have multiple features such as split transaction, multi wallet facility, ATM withdrawals, and inter-card fund transfer.

Moreover, the card, which comes with no minimum balance requirement and no service charge, can be useful for all forms of corporate entities – such as distributors, colleges, factories retailers.

Clients can use this card for multiple purposes, such as bank accounts for using the salary, digital wallets for payments, food coupons, insurance claims, and others.