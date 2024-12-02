Oberthur Technologies to support Android Pay Australia launch

Android Pay will allow end-users to make contactless payments with all NFC-enabled Android devices (running KitKat 4.4+). With its Digital Enablement Platform, OT will support financial institutions in offering their customers this new service by enrolling their payment cards into Android Pay.

OT’s Digital Enablement Platform supports enrollment, mobile provisioning and token lifecycle management in digital wallets, irrespective of the underlying technologies and related security, either hardware or software-based secure elements.

Oberthur Technologies and Android Pay will offer financial institutions a one-stop-shop platform to enable and operate the service.