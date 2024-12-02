Oberthur Technologies secure element PEARL is CIPURSE-certified

As a member of the OSPT Alliance, OT supports this open standard designed for transport authorities but also open to city services.

With PEARL by OT and CIPURSE present in the next generation of smartphones, end-users are set to be able to get on and off the train, tram or bus by waving their phone in front of a contactless terminal.

Present in the payment, telecommunications and identity markets, Oberthur Technologies provides end-to-end solutions in the smart transactions, mobile financial services, machine-to-machine, digital identity and transport and access control fields. With approximately 50 sales offices across 5 continents and 10 facilities, OT’s international network serves clients in 140 countries.

In recent news, Oberthur Technologies and Network International, a payment solutions provider in the Middle East, have entered a strategic partnership which brings together a portfolio of payment solutions including card personalisation, EMV and related payment security services to clients across the Middle East and Africa.