Oberthur Technologies partners with Network International

OT also announced the inauguration of a service centre within the MEA region, located in Dubai. With the opening of this service centre, OT will provide services to its customers across Middle East and Africa. It is certified by both MasterCard and Visa.

Under the terms of the agreement, Network International’s and OT will introduce solutions in card personalisation, mobile payments, NFC and authentication.

In recent news, Oberthur Technologies has unveiled its involvement as the supplier of the NFC SIM card dubbed ‘dragonFly’, in a NFC commercial project jointly launched by four operators in Russia.