Oberthur Technologies, Mobeewave roll out `Flying mPOS` solution

OT and Mobeewave services rely on an NFC mPOS technology designed to address various actors of the industry, ranging from mobile device manufacturers to banks and merchants integrating their solutions in the next generation of NFC mobile devices.

OT is a digital security solutions provider for the mobility space. OT is present in the payment, telecommunications and identity markets, and it provides end-to-end solutions in the smart transactions, mobile financial services, machine-to-machine, digital identity and transport and access control fields.

Mobeewave is a provider of NFC mPOS services. These services are relying on a technology turning an NFC-enabled mobile device into a secure EMV contactless mobile payment point-of-sale.

In recent news, Oberthur Technologies has entered a new alliance with SecureKey Technologies.