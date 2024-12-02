OAX Foundation, Blockpass promote compliance controls in digital asset industry

The agreement reflects the shared goal of the companie to create an industry that is open, transparent and committed to the highest governance standards.

Blockpass has developed a regtech platform that offers shared regulatory and compliance services for individuals, companies, and devices. Blockpass is a digital identity application and service, which brings control back to the user. Blockpass provides a streamlined and cost-effective user onboarding process for regulated industries and any kind of online service.

OAX Foundation is developing and promoting digital asset trading. It is working with several organizations to help make digital assets a mainstream part of the financial system. Strong compliance controls, particularly for KYC screening, are a critical part of this process.

Together, OAX Foundation and Blockpass will promote each others products and services, leading to improved adoption of the standards needed for a secure and sustainable industry.