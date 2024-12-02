



OatFi addresses an important challenge in B2B commerce: payment terms. By integrating its underwriting, origination, and funding capabilities directly into B2B payment platforms, specifically within Accounts Payable (AP), Accounts Receivable (AR), and commercial charge card workflows, OatFi empowers these platforms to facilitate B2B transactions with embedded financing precisely where it is needed.

OatFi’s API-first strategy is designed for simplified integration with the existing workflows of AP/AR systems, issuer processors, and payment platforms. The company has partnered with key infrastructure providers such as Unit, Transcard, and Galileo, integrating with over 25 platforms in the past three years.

Challenges in traditional B2B transactions

In traditional B2B transactions, buyers and suppliers often face conflicting cash flow incentives. Suppliers prefer prompt post-delivery payments to recover their working capital, whereas buyers tend to delay payments to maintain their operating cash and liquidity. This inherent misalignment has historically relied on solutions such as checks or required suppliers to act as unofficial lenders to their customers.

OatFi solves this issue by offering a modern suite of APIs that creates a simplified behind-the-scenes credit layer. This system provides real-time underwriting, ledgers, and capital to support these transactions. With OatFi's APIs, all parties involved can conduct their business on their terms while preserving their working capital.

With this funding, OatFi will accelerate product development and expand integrations with accounts payable (AP), accounts receivable (AR), and payments infrastructure providers. This advancement supports its mission to create a modern credit network that facilitates the USD 35 trillion in annual B2B payments in the US.