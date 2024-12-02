OakNorth completes GBP 1 mln loan to NetPay

The payments company provides credit and debit card payment processing through offline, online and over the phone payment services. It has two core business segments: NetPay Merchant Services, offering payment processing solutions; and Technologi – a software solutions provider that supports global banks and other payments businesses through its “Revolution” platform.

Its technology is responsible for delivering payment services to 7,000 businesses per month in the UK alone. The technology is currently being rolled out to support 14 countries.