Oak Labs launches contactless payment feature

With the reveal of this new contactless payment feature, shoppers will now be able to build a digital cart and complete their purchase using NFC through the mirror.

Oak Checkout works with contactless payments from Apple Pay, Android Pay and most mobile wallet applications. This payment feature is powered by DotDashPay, a payment platform for retail interfaces.

Oak Mirror features are:

? Lighting - shoppers can select up to 4 mood lighting settings to experience their look in different scenarios, like “Candlelight”, “Daylight” or “Sunset”.

? Discover and engage - items brought into the fitting room are detected via RFID reading technology and shown on the touch-screen mirror. Shoppers can view item details, request alternate colors or sizes, view recommended looks, or request to help from an associate

? Connect - all requests made by the customer are delivered to a retail associate via the Oak Associate App to their mobile device.

? Languages - shoppers can localize the experience and communications with sales associates into their native language.

? Payment - once ready to complete their purchase, shoppers will need to select “Ready to Check Out”, highlight the items they wish to purchase and complete payment with their NFC-enabled device.

The Oak Mirror is currently available for purchase for retailers and developers internationally.