O2, Vodafone, EE partner Boku on mobile payment e-money initiative

Prior to this initiative, carrier billing in Europe has operated under an exemption to the European Union’s Payment Services Directive (PSD), which was originally designed to enable the purchase of mobile wallpapers and ringtones and limited carrier billing purchases to digital content. Boku tries through this initiative to combine e-money with the option of charging purchases to one’s phone bill.

Boku is partnering with O2, EE, and Vodafone in the UK, with plans to extend the solution to other MNOs. Partners selling magazines and bus tickets have already signed up to use the Boku e-money solution and the programme will soon be extended to a range of real world goods and services.

Boku specializes in direct carrier billing-based mobile payments, a form of mobile payment where charges placed online are billed to the users’ wireless phone bill. The technology works for both for pre and post-paid billing plans.

In recent news, Corethree, a UK mobile ticketing technology company, has entered a partnership with Boku.