O2 launches direct carrier billing for iTunes credit

Following the launch, customers of the carrier are able to purchase iTunes codes charged directly to their wireless service bill that can be used to purchase apps, music and other iTunes and App Store content.

For customers not on a monthly plan, O2 is also set to enable users to purchase iTunes codes using a Pay & Go balance. The charges are set to show up as “O2 iTunes” on monthly bills and customers can keep track of iTunes spending via the MyO2 app.

In recent news, net mobile AG (net-m), a mobile payments services provider, has entered a strategic partnership with Google and mobile network operator Telefonica O2 UK, to enable mobile payment in Google Play Store for the customers of O2 UK.