NYDFS approves Litecoin trading on Gemini crypto exchange

Gemini has been “working closely” with the NYDFS to gain approval for Litecoin trading and custody services, according to CoinDesk. Thus, the exchange enables deposits and trading for Litecoin (LTC), adding the early Bitcoin spin-off to its existing offerings of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Zcash.

The exchange’s clients began depositing Litecoin into their accounts on 13 October. Full trading will begin three days later, on Tuesday, 16 October. Litecoin will be offered in trading pairs against USD, Bitcoin, Ether and Zcash.

Separately, Winer said Gemini originally intended to announce support for Bitcoin Cash as well as Litecoin, but said “uncertainty” around one or more hard forks which may occur mid-November 2018 meant they had shelved the plan for now, the online publication adds.