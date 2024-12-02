NXP, Mastercard, Visa launch mobile payments for IoT devices

With the new service, NXP will offer the full scope of mobile wallet development in one solution including leading hardware technology, surrounding software and ecosystem integration.

The payment solution is designed to ease development, reduce cost, and accelerate time-to-market for OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to add mobile payment capability to any wearable, mobile or IoT (Internet-of-Things) device.

Montblanc, the German manufacturer of luxury writing instruments, watches, jewelry and leather goods, is the first company to launch its own mobile wallet solution based on mWallet 2GO for its new TWIN smart strap.

“As commerce expands from PC’s, smartphones and tablets to connected endpoints of all shapes and sizes, having both the partner network and the right technology in place are fundamental to delivering great experiences,” said Matt Dill, senior vice president, global products and solutions, Visa Inc. “Through the work NXP is doing, consumers will ultimately have even more ways to pay that are fast, secure and convenient to their daily lives.”