NXP, CardsMobile extend mobile payments services in Russia

Under the terms of the partnership, the companies are set to carry out an investment project to securely connect a network of mobile payment services in Russia, including the transport systems in Moscow, St Petersburg and Yekaterinburg as well as retailers and restaurants.

Available immediately, the new mobile wallet, dubbed ‘The Wallet’, from CardsMobile is powered by the NXP MIFARE and the NXP PN65T near field communication (NFC) mobile transaction solution. The Wallet enables consumers to download their credit, loyalty and travel cards to an in-device smartphone wallet application. The smartphone can then be swiped across point-of-sale (POS) and ticketing terminals for payment in a number of stores, restaurants, train stations, buses and trams across Russia.

The Wallet will be available on more than 40 smartphones, including HTC, Philips and Sony models and is available either pre-loaded on smartphones at point of purchase; in Q2 of 2015 it can also be downloaded from GooglePlay.