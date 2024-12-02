NXP and RioCard roll out contactless payment wearable at Rio

This launch adds a new form factor to RioCard’s NXP MIFARE contactless fare collection and payment solutions. In the light of Brazil hosting several regional and international events, the RioCard multimodal, contactless wearable is an important milestone introducing a new model of transportation that simplifies payment, enables efficiency across all different transportation modes (buses, ferries, metro and train) and gives people the freedom to choose between modes of traveling.

NXP’s wearable solution is EMVCo certified and has approved open payment applications (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover) and full access to NXP’s MIFARE contactless ICs. This technology will be made available to more than ten million local and foreign commuters in Rio, the second largest city in Brazil, according to GlobeNewsWire.

NXP’s MIFARE contactless ICs has been in use in RioCard since 2004 and powers all contactless devices being used and deployed in the RioCard transportation system, providing security and convenience to millions of passengers.