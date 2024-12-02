Nvoicepay, Symbeo team up for enterprise payables

The ‘Invoice-to-Pay’ solution integrates Symbeo’s Managed AP Automation suite with Nvoicepay’s intelligent payment automation platform. This collaboration is meant to reduce costs and increase efficiencies for enterprise accounts payable departments, by removing the manual workload associated with paper and freeing up AP teams to focus on strategic tasks.

Symbeo’s Managed AP Automation suite digitally captures invoice data from the moment the enterprise receives an invoice via mail, fax or email. Once this happens, data is captured, verified, and digitised. With the integration, enterprises manage their supplier invoices and payments through one centralised platform.

This joint automation solution eliminates manual processes and errors while aiding global enterprises with visibility into payments and efficiencies. Invoice-To-Pay is built to fit multiple organisational hierarchies, approval workflows, locations, and bank accounts.