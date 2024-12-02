Nuvei to provide ecommerce payments for Galeries Lafayette UAE



According to the announcement, Nuvei is set to enhance Galeries Lafayette UAE's payment capabilities, facilitating their expansion into global markets and driving better authorisation rates.





Nuvei is utilising its smart routing capabilities and 3D Secure (3DS) technology to increase transaction success rates, all the while upholding a steadfast commitment to security.











The ecommerce platform is expected to benefit from Nuvei's approach to payment optimisation, by receiving detailed, in-depth analysis on improving its authorisation rates securely via 3DS. The Nuvei cPanel, a platform designed to provide merchants with real-time analytics and transaction-level reporting, will empower the department store with a high degree of control and insight into their payment processes. This enhancement seeks to contribute to the ongoing optimisation of their payment systems.





Through its partnership with Nuvei, Galeries Lafayette UAE's ecommerce platform is also integrating popular digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay into its online checkout. This aims to give its customers a more flexible and seamless payment experience. Nuvei expects the partnership to expand into additional markets with more payment methods beyond wallets and cards added into the payment flow.





About Nuvei

Nuvei is a fintech company with the aim to accelerate the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible, and scalable technology allows companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 680 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.







In December 2023, the fintech obtained ISO 27001 and ISO 27017 certifications for information security management. This certification expands across all global regions, including Nuvei's entire cloud environment. The ISO 27001 certification, initially obtained in 2020 for Nuvei Limited (the European entity), was extended to cover Nuvei Corporation's global operations. Additionally, ISO 27017 has been incorporated, serving as a global security standard specifically designed to enhance the security of cloud-based environments for both providers and users.



