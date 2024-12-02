Nuvei to launch an omnichannel payments solution





Following this announcement, businesses and companies will have the possibility to benefit from flexible, scalable, and secure technologies that unify online and offline transactions in a safe and efficient manner. Nuvei’s unified commerce offering is available to customers that operate outside of North America, and it was developed in order to enable firms to develop new client payment experiences, with improved control and unified analytics.

The proprietary solution will optimise the manner in which merchants and partners improve their payment capabilities across multiple variety use cases. Businesses from several end markets (including restaurant, hospitality, customer retail, travel, or iGaming) will be enabled to leverage Nuvei’s omnichannel technology in order to provide their users with convenient experiences at checkout, specifically personalised for each channel, where and however the client wants it or needs it.







More information on the launch

According to the official press release, the solution will accelerate customers’ development processes, while also opening new opportunities, as the company will focus on its strategy to design new use cases for its platform and grow its total addressable market. At the same time, Nuvei’s unified commerce omnichannel tool aligns with its card-present (CP) and card-not-present (CNP) technology for ecommerce, mobile, and in-store transactions. This is expected to allow merchants to unify their online and retail payment acceptance into a single, secure, and fast integration for multiple jurisdictions. The process is set to take place without compromising the agility that is usually required to customise and scale payments and facilitate development.

Additional features include the possibility to buy or add tools to the checkout basket through the use of one channel, amend the purchase, or request a refund through another. Furthermore, businesses and clients are also enabled to run separate pricing, loyalty, as well as incentive programs for online or physical channels.

Nuvei’s platform was developed in order to feature a single view of comprehensive and efficient reporting analytics, as well as insights for both CP and CNP transactions, aiming to offer companies the data required to make more informed decisions when improving their overall payment function. In addition, the platform includes other streamlined operations through a common API in order to further optimise payments, such as a single consistent developer experience, or the centralising payment processing that takes place across channels through tokenising transactions.

The company will focus on enabling traders to leverage its in-hours, semi-integrated cloud solution Verifone Android terminals, or to adopt a `bring your own device` model. The in-house service was created with improved hardware technology in order to be fully customisable and to give businesses the possibility to design personalised value-added applications that meet their needs, preferences, and demands.

In addition, Nuvei’s global reach will enable companies to scale their omnichannel payments at an international scale, as they expand into new markets.

