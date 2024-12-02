Per the announcement information, Nuvei was selected by 888 to boost its card-acquiring and local payment method capabilities to expedite its growth in the large and expanding US iGaming landscape.





Nuvei – 888 partnership details and its effect on iGaming payments

888 is leveraging Nuvei’s advanced technology platform, extensive acquiring reach, instant bank-to-bank payments, and deep knowledge of regulated iGaming markets to help maximise payments acceptance, as well as optimise its risk management.

Nuvei’s support of 888’s growth in the US comes as the most recent expansion in the companies’ longstanding global collaboration, in addition to an existing relationship driving enhanced player experience at the cashier. Apart from enabling 888 to accept deposits, players are also provided with the option to instantly withdraw funds from their 888 accounts directly to their bank card or via Nuvei’s Instant Bank Transfer, The US iGaming industry’s payment method for instant account-to-account (A2A) deposits and payouts.











As detailed in the announcement, from 2017 onwards, Nuvei provided 888 with payment services in Europe and enabled the company to expand to Ontario, Canada, once the province launched its newly regulated iGaming market in April 2022.

When commenting on the news, 888 VP of U.S. Marketing, Noam Klivitzky said that when talking about the overall platform experience, enabling players to deposit and withdraw from their iGaming accounts in a simplified and secure manner is considered critical. The official said that the company is committed to providing an increasingly comprehensive iGaming experience and is looking forward to the addition of Nuvei’s card-acquiring capabilities alongside its Instant Bank Transfer solutions. Per their statement, Nuvei has extensive experience in enabling iGaming operators to maximise their payments’ performance in regulated markets throughout the world.

Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said that they are looking to continue growing their relationship with 888 and supporting its global expansion in the US and beyond. The spokesperson added that instant, convenient, and secure deposits and payouts are critical to winning players in the quickly expanding US iGaming landscape, whereas optimising card payment acceptance is considered a key component of the cashier experience, and Nuvei has experience in supporting operators with maximising their revenue growth.





Nuvei's strategy and offering

A Canada-based fintech company, Nuvei seeks to help accelerate the business of clients around the world. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology enables companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services.

