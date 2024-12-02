



This collaboration aims to simplify payment processes for travel businesses while offering better global payment capabilities.











The integration of Nuvei into the XPP platform enables travel companies to leverage a comprehensive suite of payment solutions. By accessing Nuvei’s global network, which spans over 200 markets and supports 720 local payment methods, businesses can improve cross-border transactions and refine payment efficiency.





Key benefits for travel businesses

Simplified integration: a single connection to Outpayce's XPP unifies multiple travel touchpoints for smoother operations.

Faster onboarding: accelerated implementation helps businesses deploy payment solutions quickly.

Better security: Nuvei’s fraud prevention tools ensure secure transactions across channels.

Global reach: extensive connectivity enables simple cross-border payments, supporting diverse currencies and methods.





Strategic partnership to drive innovation

This partnership highlights Nuvei’s expertise in delivering agile and secure payment solutions tailored to the travel sector. By integrating with Outpayce’s extensive travel network, Nuvei strengthens its position as a key player in global commerce.

The collaboration is set to help airlines and travel businesses optimise their payment infrastructure, allowing them to focus on improving customer experiences. Nuvei’s solutions are designed to simplify complex payment ecosystems, making it easier for businesses to navigate the challenges of international transactions.

The integration of Nuvei's technology into Outpayce's XPP platform goes beyond operational efficiency, focusing on elevating the traveller experience. By enabling smooth and secure payment processes, travel companies can provide a frictionless journey for customers, from booking flights to finalising itineraries. This approach minimizes payment delays and errors, ensuring travellers enjoy a simple transaction experience, regardless of location or currency.

Additionally, the ability to support diverse payment methods – including digital wallets, alternative payment solutions, and traditional card transactions – helps Nuvei and Outpayce address the evolving needs of modern travellers. As consumer expectations for flexible, localised payment options grow, this partnership ensures businesses can stay competitive in a globalised marketplace.