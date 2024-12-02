The partnership will enable the optimisation of payments for both web and app bookings, allowing users who purchase The Official Copenhagen City Card to enjoy a seamless and efficient payment experience.











Perks of the collaboration

Wonderful Copenhagen is utilising Nuvei's global acquiring reach and access to over 600 local payment methods to enable its customers in countries across the world to make payments the way they prefer. In addition to enabling traditional online card-based payments for all the major card schemes, Nuvei will enable Wonderful Copenhagen customers to use MobilePay, a popular mobile payment app in Denmark.

Nuvei’s officials said that they are happy to partner with Wonderful Copenhagen and provide payment services for The Official Copenhagen City Card. Their mission is to enable online businesses to connect with a global customer base through payments.

The Official Copenhagen City Card offers two options: the Copenhagen Card – Discover and the Copenhagen Card – Hop. The Discover card provides access to over 80 attractions, and free public transportation in Copenhagen. The Hop card offers access to over 40 attractions in the city, and free use of Stromma's Hop-on-Hop-off busses.





What does Wonderful Copenhagen do?

Wonderful Copenhagen is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting Copenhagen as a destination for tourism and business. The organisation works closely with local partners and stakeholders to ensure that visitors to Copenhagen have a positive and memorable experience.





More details about Nuvei

Nuvei is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible, and scalable technology allows companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies, and more than 580 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information about Nuvei, please check out the company profile in The Paypers company Database.