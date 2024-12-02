Nuvei partners with ViaPlus

ViaPlus, part of the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market, provides revenue and services management solutions for the transportation industry. It focuses on customer operations, data analytics, and back-office technology that supports high-volume transactions for multimodal mobility.

The collaboration will merge ViaPlus' mobility back office, responsible for processing and financially reconciling large transaction volumes, with Nuvei's global acquiring and processing capabilities. This will include managing various digital applications through numerous Alternative Payment Methods (APM).

With a single integration to Nuvei's payment technology platform, ViaPlus will introduce over 700 new payment types, creating a new digital payment network called ViaPlus Nexus. Consumers using ViaPlus services will now have additional payment methods, including Apple Pay and regional options such as Brazil's Pix, Peru's Pago Efectivo, and Colombia's Nequi, along with China's Alipay.

The integration also enhances accessibility for customers preferring cash payments through Nuvei's retail payment network and supports the trend toward paperless transactions.

Other developments from Nuvei

Nuvei is a Canadian fintech company that enables businesses to accept and manage a variety of payment methods and payout options. Operating in over 200 markets, Nuvei supports 150 currencies and 700 alternative payment methods, offering technology and insights to facilitate local and global business operations.

In June 2024, Nuvei announced a partnership with Visa to provide the Visa Direct offering to customers and clients in the region of Colombia. Following this announcement, customers and partners in the region gained the ability to use Visa Direct in order to access safe, convenient, and near real-time funds securely and directly to financial accounts. The process was set to take place while using card credentials.

In addition, both businesses focused on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.

The Visa Direct capability was made available to Colombian merchants directly through their already existing single integration to Nuvei’s full stack and secure mobile payments technology platform. In addition, the incorporation enabled Nuvei traders and merchants to provide instant payout capabilities to their users, as well as transactions routed and processed in near real-time.

