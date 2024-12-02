Nuvei partners with Plus Ultra





Following this announcement, Plus Ultra will be the payment processor for direct and indirect sales channels (BSP/ARC) in the regions of Europe and Latin America. Nuvei will leverage its experience in the airline sector in order to make it easier for Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas to process payments locally in more than 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods.

In addition, this process will also maximise the overall efficiency of internal processes associated with the sale of tickets and additional products such as seat selection, additional baggage, and upgrades, among others. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Nuvei x Plus Ultra partnership

Nuvei is a Canadian fintech that focuses on accelerating customer business across the globe, enabling firms to accept improved and secure payments, and offers several transaction, risk, and fraud management options. Plus Ultra represents a Spanish airline that began its operations of regular long-haul flights from Spain to different cities in Latin America in 2016.

Through this initiative, Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas travelers will be given the possibility to access, through the use of an integrated platform, enhanced payment options, more flexible and secure, as well as expanding the offer of payment alternatives, which increase conversion to sales and customer satisfaction. At the same time, Nuvei is expected to make all its capabilities available to Plus Ultra, as well as its coverage and knowledge in payment processing specific to the travel industry, in addition to its experience in the region. This will promote and support the firm in the process of internal management of ticket purchases.



