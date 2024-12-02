Nuvei partners with Nayax





Through this collaboration, Nuvei and Nayax intend to allow the two gas station and convenience store brands to integrate cashless payment methods at their electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the region. The two companies aim to enable a simplified customer experience while ensuring EV drivers can leverage the same cashless payment methods they use when completing purchases at existing gas stations.











Nuvei – Nayax partnership objective

With Nayax’s EV Embedded Payment system, Circle K and Couche-Tard customers can pay through several methods of cashless and contactless payments, such as credit, debit, and prepaid cards. Transactions completed at Nayax’s unattended payment terminals are then processed by Nuvei to optimise payment acceptance and simplify the user experience. According to Nuvei’s officials, the company projects that the EV market will considerably expand in upcoming years and its solutions intend to upgrade the EV charging experience for consumers.



Representatives from Nayax stated that EV charging is currently one of the fastest-growing use cases for unattended payment terminal solutions. The payment solution aims to futureproof Alimentation Couche-Tard Group’s brands and support their expansion. Considering that consumers want to pay at the charging points as conveniently as possible, the solution offered by Nuvei and Nayax presents the opportunity to support the group in growing its EV charging point offering, as per statements from officials.





Nuvei’s recent developments and collaborations





During the same period, Nuvei

With its modular, flexible, and scalable technology, Nuvei intends to enable companies to accept payments, offer all payout options, and receive card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Recently, the company entered multiple collaborations, including one with BLIK . By integrating BLIK into its suite of 669 APMs available for ecommerce business, Nuvei enabled merchants to offer BLIK One Click in addition to the current BLIK payments. This allowed customer’s financial information to be collected and stored after the initial transaction, leading to subsequent transactions being able to be fulfilled through a single-click experience.During the same period, Nuvei partnered with American Express to enable UK merchants to include the Pay with Bank Transfer solution and leverage its Open Banking-enabled payment method. By joining forces, customers and clients can complete transactions in a secure way directly from their bank accounts, without being required to enter card details or go through additional authentication checks.

For more information about Nuvei, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.