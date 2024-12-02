Nuvei partners with Esenda





Through this collaboration, Nuvei integrates its payment technology with Esenda’s fee management platform to offer education providers a solution that aims to increase efficiency and enhance security. Payments can be made online for tuition fees, corporate debentures, extra-curricular activities, and additional student-related fees.











The partnership’s objective

Besides card payments, by implementing Nuvei and Esenda’s solution, education providers can offer relevant global alternative payment methods to their students and their families, despite their location. Nuvei’s customisable, modular technology stack includes additional services to optimise payment performance, such as risk management, enhanced reconciliation, customer authentication compliance tools, and payment orchestration with unified reporting and data visibility to increase operational efficiency and control.



According to Nuvei’s officials, enabling educators to upgrade their student experience by making tuition and day-to-day payments simple and convenient represents an example of how payments can influence customer relationships in every sector. Through this partnership, the two companies aim to transform how schools manage payments, providing students, as well as their parents, with convenience in the way they pay for tuition and other necessities.



Currently, the collaboration is live with an education provider in Dubai, enabling the school to accept global payments, including online card payments from all major issuers in the region.





Nuvei’s recent developments





Based in Canada, Nuvei offers a modular, flexible, and scalable technology that allows companies to accept payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Currently, the company connects businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in approximately 47 markets, 150 currencies, and more than 600 alternative payment methods.Recently, Nuvei introduced its upgraded payments solution for business-to-business (B2B) payments in Canada, with the new capabilities and enterprise resource planning (ERP) integrations coming with processing facilities. Through this upgrade, B2B businesses working with Nuvei can provide their Canada-based customers with holistic payment solutions, including card-not-present and account-to-account processing, Level 3 processing, and the company’s proprietary accounts receivable (AR) solution, directly integrated within their ERP system.During the same period, Solutions by Text launched Embedded Payments within its FinText platform in partnership with Nuvei. The solution aims to redefine the bill payment experience for consumers and businesses, with Nuvei enabling the processing of the company’s new text-driven payments.Moreover, at the beginning of October 2023, Nuvei announced the launch of a new operational hub in China, aiming to continue its expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Through this, the company extends its global footprint as it develops services, while businesses can enter new markets as they build on their existing regional knowledge.

