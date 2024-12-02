In essence, the partnership aims to integrate online and offline payment experiences through a unified processing solution. Nuvei's offerings comprise various features, such as payment acceptance, pre-authorisation, refund management, and support for multiple currencies. It also incorporates advanced 3DS2 technology, stored card processing, and embedded checkout capabilities.

Retailers using BigCommerce will gain benefits such as settlements that are not tied to specific banks, a variety of payment options, centralised payment management, and the possibility of same-day or next-day funding. Officials from Nuvei stated that the collaboration reflects their objective to connect businesses with customers through customized payment options. Similarly, representatives from BigCommerce noted that the partnership underscores their dedication to delivering high-quality technologies and services.

Nuvei for Platforms aims to facilitate business growth and increase revenue by integrating enterprise-level payment technology into various platforms, thus making advanced payment solutions available to businesses of all sizes. This partnership aligns with Nuvei's strategy to broaden its global footprint in the ecommerce SaaS sector. BigCommerce currently supports a diverse array of brands and retailers across 150 countries, providing sophisticated features and customisation options.

Other developments from Nuvei

In August 2024, Nuvei collaborated with Fintech360 to launch a new cashier solution. By joining forces and introducing the cashier solution, Nuvei and Fintech360 aimed to allow forex businesses and clients to leverage the latter’s offerings to increase and optimise their productivity levels.

The decision to launch was attributed to the state of the financial landscape, where payment processing can impact a business’ success, especially in the Forex B2B sector. In addition, the expansion of digital commerce pushes organisations to offer efficient and secure payment options to clients. Considering this growing demand, fintech firms have been focusing their efforts on making advancements in this sector and delivering additional solutions that can enable companies to expand their operations and global footprint.

