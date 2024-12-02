Nuvei partners with American Express





Throughout this partnership, Nuvei will be the first acquirer authorised to promote and sell Pay with Bank Transfer’s Open Banking-enable payment option. Customers and clients will be enabled to complete transactions in a secure and efficient manner directly from their bank accounts, without the need to enter card details or complete other additional authentication checks.

For traders and merchants, the solution is set to deliver a frictionless payment, where the funds are reconciled instantly with reduced processing fees. Nuvei will promote the Pay with Bank Transfer solution for both existing and prospective UK businesses, keeping an eye on the integration process of the Open Banking methods at the same time.







More information on the partnership

Nuvei’s client base will have the possibility to integrate PwBt directly into their online checkout through their existing connection to the company’s technology. Furthermore, its suite of solutions is expected to allow online businesses to improve their overall checkouts and back-end payment flow through one connection, while also streamlining relationships and providing a single view of all transaction data from all the customer’s payment activity.

The technology of Pay with Bank Transfer is powered by American Express, but open to all clients that have a US bank account, which aims to enable customers to benefit from a frictionless payment method and American Express’ overall security and privacy.



Nuvei’s recent partnerships and developments

Canada-based fintech company Nuvei offers a flexible and scalable technology that was developed in order to allow its customers to accept payments, deliver all payout options, and benefit from other services, such as card issuing, banking, risk management, and fraud prevention solutions. The firm had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of November 2023, the company announced its strategic partnership with infrastructure technology platform KoreConX, in order to allow US-based users to make retail investments in private businesses compliantly. Throughout this collaboration, private businesses based in the United States that were already connected to the KoreConX infrastructure platform were enabled to accept SEC-compliant investments from USD 50 via card payments and account-to-account (A2A) transactions.

In addition, the companies were allowed to connect through Nuvei’s international reach, to several potential investors, wherever they were located.

Earlier in October 2023, Nuvei announced its collaboration with the financial super app Curve in order to optimise its overall customer experience, as well as to facilitate international expansion. The company was set to provide its suite of tools, global reach, and expertise in local markets to offer card acquiring and alternative payment methods (APMs) for client transfer of funds, both to and from the Curve digital wallet.

Curve was expected to benefit from Nuvei’s customisable, real-time, and secure reporting products as well, which aimed to enable the firm to monitor all transactions through a single analytics portal.

