Nuvei partners Sylogist to accelerate its growth

Specifically, the partnership will allow Sylogist to leverage Nuvei’s payments solution for Software-as-a-Service platforms to accelerate its growth through payments. According to marketscreener.com, Sylogist chose Nuvei to power its new cross-platform payment solution named SylogistPay, which offers a seamless customer onboarding experience while paving the way for other white-label payment capabilities.

The Nuvei partnership also allowed Sylogist to blend multiple payment providers into a single partner thus reducing complexity, improving user experience, and driving their own profitability. The improved payment function offers support for mobile wallets such as Google Pay and Apple Pay. As for the new onboarding process, it allows Sylogist's clients to accept donations and payments in near-real time.

Representatives from Nuvei offered some insight into this new partnership and emphasised the capabilities of Sylogist’s new payment solutions, as well as its potential to meet the evolving needs of US and Canadian customers. Officials from Sylogist expressed that the company needed to upgrade and simplify their offering as they previously worked with various payments providers, which resulted in a complex and costly environment.

More information about Nuvei and its recent partnerships

Nuvei is a Canadian fintech company that specialises in the acceleration of business for its clients. The company offers a modular, flexible and scalable technology that allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services.

In May 2023, Nuvei started working with non-profit tourism organisation Wonderful Copenhagen to provide payment services for The Official Copenhagen City Card. This collaboration resulted in the optimisation of payments for both web and app bookings, allowing users who purchase The Official Copenhagen City Card to enjoy a seamless and efficient payment experience.

Nuvei’s officials said that they are happy to partner with Wonderful Copenhagen and provide payment services for The Official Copenhagen City Card. They also revealed their mission to enable online businesses to connect with a global customer base through payments.

In April 2023, Nuvei integrated with Sabre Corporation to solidify its payments capabilities and expedite its travel and hospitality partners’ growth. According to the official notice released at the time, Nuvei’s payment platform became fully available on Sabre’s multiple reservation platforms for the travel and hospitality industries. Moreover, Sabre leveraged the fintech’s global reach and customisable, modular technology to enable its partners with an improved customer payments experience, wherever they operate.

