Gamers demand for APMs

According to the Generation Instant: Gamers and Winnings report, there’s a growing demand for digital instant payment methods among gamers, as 18% of consumers said that digital instant payments were the payout method they used the most, and 76% of users who can’t access instant payments stated that they would if given the possibility.

The report also found that only 49% of consumers get the instant winnings disbursement options they demand.

As consumer choices push for APMs, Nuvei noted three forces fuelling this opinion. Those are the demand for convenience and speed, the transition to mobile and digital-first platforms, and the globalisation of commerce.





Payment methods integration for iGaming operators

CoreX is an AI-powered player account management (PAM) platform for iGaming and sportsbook brands. It gives operators the flexibility to localise their operations in any regulated jurisdiction while increasing their ability to meet market needs.

Through the direct integration of GiG’s CoreX platform, operators can leverage Nuvei’s payment solutions to optimise their acceptance rates, improve risk management, and better navigate the global regulatory landscape.

Operators can gain access to Nuvei’s services through GiG, enabling expansion across international markets through a single platform. The collaboration also provides GiG operators with access to 200 countries, 150 currencies, and 720 alternative payment methods, allowing them to offer players deposit and payout options from their cashier.

Nuvei’s aim is to show its commitment to providing modern and relevant payment solutions that drive growth and improve customer satisfaction.

