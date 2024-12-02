Nuvei launches EPR integration into Microsoft Dynamics 365





Following this announcement, Dynamics 265 Business Central clients and users will be enabled to optimise their accounting workflow and payments by leveraging Nuvei’s B2B technology, which will be embedded directly and securely into their ERP.

Businesses across the world will also be allowed to integrate all relevant payment methods including card transfers and instant bank transfers (including ACH transactions in the region of the US), as well as disbursement solutions into their business operations through their existing Dynamics 365 Business Central module.







More information on the partnership

Nuvei represents a Canadian fintech company that focuses on accelerating the development process of clients and customers around the world. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology is set to allow leading companies in order to access next-gen payments, as well as to offer multiple payout options and benefit from card issuing, risk, banking, and fraud management solutions.

Through this integration, Nuvei’s expertise and knowledge of embedded Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) payments and improved account receivable (AR) automation software is expected to remove friction around accounting workflows, optimise performance for finance departments of Business Central clients in verticals (including distribution, wholesale, manufacturing, and construction), as well as back-office reconciliation.

Nuvei’s integration and proprietary technology will include invoice matching and proprietary cash acceleration services, which will be available to be leveraged in order to enable shorter DSO or receivables cycles. Companies will be given the possibility to access near-real-time payment information, as well as to reconcile financial information across systems with improved efficiency and security. This will take place in order to allow businesses and customers to make optimised and informed decision-making.

Payments and AR automation represent an important component in the overall customer experience for ERP. The company will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients, while also remaining compliant with the laws and requirements of its markets. The integration of Nuvei to Dynamics 365 Business Central represents an important stage in the company’s strategy to rollout out the global payments collaboration with Microsoft. The firm will continue to explore new methods to work collaboratively with Microsoft across multiple geographic areas and use cases through this new strategic deal.



