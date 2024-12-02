



Following this announcement, the collaboration will enable Nuvei merchants to integrate this European payment solution through the use of their existing connection to the company’s core payments platform. Businesses will be enabled to accept Wero payments from September 2025, with pilot schemes set to launch in May.

In addition, the integration will allow the payments company to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Nuvei’s integration in the European Payments Initiative

The European Payments Initiative is currently supported by 16 European banks and payment service providers, as it was developed to focus on offering Wero, a unified mobile payment solution, to all European companies and citizens. EPI intends to allow customers and merchants alike to carry out all types of retail transactions simply through the use of a digital wallet.

According to the official press release, Wero already facilitates instant account-to-account (A2A) transfers by using SEPA Instant Credit Transfer protocols, aiming to give users the possibility to send money securely and quickly via phone numbers, email addresses, or QR codes. At the same time, other product expansions are expected to take place, including the launch of additional features such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and loyalty programs, aiming to design a competitive digital wallet experience for European customers.

The partnership will focus on Nuvei’s strategy of supporting its collaborators by providing access to relevant payment methods in each market they operate. By integrating Wero in its platform, the firm will also allow businesses to accelerate their development in Europe, while also offering their users an optimised payment experience. The deal will focus on the adoption of a European payment solution experience as well, as it aligns with EPI’s plan of designing a unified payment ecosystem that serves the needs and demands of the European market.



