Nuvei integrates BLIK





BLIK allows users to make instant payments through their mobile banking app, with its mobile payment method (APM) being connected to 19 financial institutions in Poland. Individuals with a bank account at any of these institutions can perform an online transfer by requesting a BLIK payment in the merchant’s ecommerce checkout and introducing a six-digit code that is generated in their online banking app.











The integration’s capabilities

As part of the integration, Nuvei allows merchants to provide BLIK One Click in addition to the current BLIK payments. After the primary transaction, the customer’s financial details are collected and stored, resulting in subsequent transactions that can be fulfilled through a single-click user experience. According to officials, ecommerce businesses are now required to provide their customers with a suite of payment methods from which they can choose their preferred one. BLIK solidified its position in the payment landscape from Poland and, by adding BLIK to Nuvei’s suite of over 600 APMs through a single integration, enables partners to efficiently reach their customers.



The Polish Payment Standard (PSP) developed BLIK to allow domestic payment institutions offering a mobile application to use the system in mobile banking applications. PSP constantly upgrades BLIK’s capabilities so that the system operates efficiently. The current shareholders of PSP are Alior Bank, Bank Millennium, Santander Bank Polka, ING Bank Śląski, mBank, PKO Bank Polski, and Mastercard.





Nuvei’s past developments and partnerships





At the beginning of November 2023, Nuvei



During the same period, KoreConX



At the end of October 2023, Curve With its operations based in Canada, Nuvei intends to accelerate the business of clients around the world with its modular, flexible, and scalable technology. The company’s solutions allow businesses to accept payments, provide all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Currently, Nuvei serves businesses in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47 markets, 150 currencies, and 669 alternative payment methods.At the beginning of November 2023, Nuvei partnered with American Express to enable its UK merchants to integrate the Pay with Bank Transfer solution and leverage its Open Banking payment method. The collaboration enabled the company to be the first acquirer authorised to promote and sell Pay with Bank Transfer’s Open Banking-powered payment option. Through this, customers and clients can complete transactions in a secure manner directly from their bank account.During the same period, KoreConX entered a collaboration with Nuvei to allow US clients to make retail investments in private businesses compliantly. This enabled businesses based in the US that were connected to the KoreConX infrastructure platform to accept SEC-compliant investments from USD 50 via card payments and A2A transactions.At the end of October 2023, Curve partnered with Nuvei to optimise its overall customer experience and accelerate international expansion. The collaboration allowed Nuvei to provide its suite of services, global reach, and expertise in local markets to offer card acquiring and alternative payment methods for customers to transfer funds to and from the Curve digital wallet.

For more information about Nuvei, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.