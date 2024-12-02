Nuvei, together with Microsoft, has announced an expansion of their strategic relationship, enabling its core payment processing APIs to run on Microsoft Azure.

Nuvei plans to leverage Azure AI to improve transactions in real time, with the move scaling its global processing capabilities beyond supporting 10,000 transactions per second. The company aims for a 99.999% availability for enterprise merchants.

Working with Microsoft will also solidify Nuvei’s position as a processor globally and create a resilient, AI-enabled foundation to facilitate over USD 1 trillion in annual payment volume as businesses grow their operations beyond borders.

Global growth, increased performance, more efficiency

This strategic move underscores a substantial investment and multi-year focus on migrating all Nuvei platforms to the cloud and supporting clients in expanding globally with increased performance and efficiency. By moving core services to Azure, Nuvei benefits from scaled elasticity, faster performance, and more consistent reliability. Additionally, the company can optimise key components and minimise reliance on third-party technologies.

With this modernised architecture, Nuvei will also benefit from a longer pathway for continuous development, enabling the company to speed up future enhancements and deliver increased resilience over time.

Furthermore, as part of this initiative, Nuvei’s core APIs and services utilise Azure’s capabilities to offer a secure, scalable, and globally available payment infrastructure. Among the core services, the company mentions Azure ExpressRoute for private connectivity, Azure Firewall for network protection, and Azure Kubernetes Service for containerised workloads. Also, to increase security and compliance, the solution integrates Azure Defender for Cloud for threat protection and Azure Application Gateway for Web Application Firewall (WAF) for application-level security. This architecture covers four regions, including UK South, Sweden Central, US West, and US East, in turn ensuring scaled availability, resilience, and consistent performance for businesses across the globe.

Nuvei intends to continue to launch infrastructure improvements that will optimise global performance, onboarding efficiency, and Azure AI-driven transaction augmentation. With every rollout, the company aims to bring more capabilities to its platform and further assist merchants in growing internationally.

