



By joining forces and introducing the cashier solution, Nuvei and Fintech360 aim to allow forex businesses and clients to leverage the latter’s offerings to increase and optimise their productivity levels. The decision to launch can be attributed to the current financial landscape, where payment processing can impact a business’ success, especially in the forex B2B sector. In addition, the expansion of digital commerce pushes organisation to offer efficient and secure payment options to clients. Considering this growing demand, fintech firms have been centring their efforts on making advancements in this sector and delivering additional solutions that can enable companies to expand their operations and global footprint.











Nuvei – Fintech360 partnership capabilities

Operating within the forex B2B space, Fintech360 provides a range of services personalised to meet the needs of brokers and financial institutions. The company’s offering includes tools designed to increase operational efficiency and drive growth in the forex industry, such as a customer relationship management (CRM) system, a trading platform, business intelligence tools, and other solutions that brokers require in the current forex market. Amongst Fintech360’s payment solutions is the Ultimate Cashier tools, a modular and responsive cashier system that provides integrations with more than 250 payment service providers (PSPs). Additionally, the tools include smart routing capabilities that focus on optimising transaction paths for improved processing, with the feature being developed to fit the needs of forex firms with high transaction volumes. Also, the Ultimate Cashier tool integrates risk management protocols to identity and mitigate potential fraud and security threats.



Moreover, Nuvei’s technology, experience, and knowledge are set to complement Fintech360’s offerings, specifically in further supporting the Ultimate Cashier tool. By implementing the company’s features into its infrastructure, Fintech360 can improve its service offerings, with the move falling in line with Nuvei’s commitment to compliance and adherence to regulatory requirements. Also, the partnership between the two organisations ensures that Fintech360 can simplify and make the operations of its Payment Gateway and Ultimate Cashier tool more efficient. On the other hand, Nuvei benefits from reputational gains and highlights its ability to deliver fintech solutions within the forex B2B market. The current news also solidify Nuvei’s position in the industry while expanding its reach and visibility.