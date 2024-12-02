Neon Maple Purchaser Inc is a special-purpose entity created by Advent International, and is supported by Philip Fayer, as well as investment funds managed by Novacap Management Inc. and CDPQ. The company anticipates the transaction will close around 15 November 2024, contingent upon final closing conditions being met.

Nuvei shareholders approved the Arrangement during a special meeting on 18 June 2024, followed by a final endorsement from the Superior Court of Québec (Commercial Division) on June 20, 2024. For more information on the terms and details of the acquisition, shareholders were referred to the company’s management information circular dated 13 May 2024, distributed ahead of the June shareholder meeting.

What else has Nuvei been up to?

One of Nuvei’s most recent moves involves a partnership with BigCommerce to allow the latter’s users to use Nuvei’s suite of omnichannel payment solutions. In essence, the partnership aimed to integrate online and offline payment experiences through a unified processing solution. Nuvei's offerings comprise various features, such as payment acceptance, pre-authorisation, refund management, and support for multiple currencies. It also incorporates advanced 3DS2 technology, stored card processing, and embedded checkout capabilities.

In August 2024, Nuvei worked with Fintech360 to launch of a new cashier solution that was designed to provide secure and optimised digital transactions for the forex B2B landscape. By joining forces and introducing the cashier solution, Nuvei and Fintech360 aimed to allow forex businesses and clients to leverage the latter’s offerings to increase and optimise their productivity levels.

