Nuvei’s omnichannel architecture offers a unified platform for all retail and digital transactions, simplifying operations and improving customer experience.

This launch highlights the company's commitment to providing modern payment solutions that drive growth and optimise user experience in the gaming landscape.











Features and benefits of Nuvei's solution

As the global gaming market is predicted to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030 with a CAGR growth of 3.7%, Nuvei is expected to continue to develop its systems and improve its offerings.

Consolidated reporting is another key feature. It is important as comprehensive analytics provide valuable insights into player behaviour across all channels, enabling data-driven decision-making.

Nuvei’s solution will improve the player experience by providing a simple connection between the retail and digital gaming experience and common card tokenisation across online and offline channels.

While tailored for the UK market, the platform supports global expansion with localised payment methods and compliance across the globe. It also has the ability to recognise online players when they engage in person and send targeted promotions, fostering a stronger player relationship. By breaking down the barriers between online and offline experiences, it enables operators to create more personalised and engaging player journeys.

One of the UK operators that implements Nuvei is Buzz Bingo. This is an improvement to its current retail payment infrastructure and, as an omnichannel business, it leverages Nuvei’s solution to diversify and link its retail environment to its online one.

