Nuvei expands Google Pay integration to Latin America

This development builds on Nuvei's existing collaboration with Google, which already supports Google Pay in regions such as the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Australia. The integration of Google Pay into Nuvei's cashier solution aims to simplify the checkout process for both merchants and consumers in LATAM.

By incorporating this payment option, businesses can provide customers with a secure and user-friendly method that aligns with the growing demand for digital payment solutions in the region.













Google Pay has become a widely used payment method for online transactions globally, and its inclusion in Nuvei's platform offers merchants an opportunity to meet evolving consumer preferences. The integration allows businesses to expand their reach and appeal to a broader customer base by offering a familiar and trusted payment option.

Nuvei’s platform connects merchants to over 720 alternative payment methods across 200 markets, supporting transactions in 150 currencies. This extensive network ensures businesses can offer relevant payment solutions tailored to different markets, all through a single integration.





Diversifying the range of payments

The company views its expansion into Latin America as a step towards enhancing payment solutions in a region with significant growth potential in digital commerce. By integrating Google Pay, Nuvei enables merchants to provide a convenient and efficient payment experience for their customers, aligning with the needs of an increasingly digital economy.

Nuvei’s scalable technology supports a range of payment services, including local acquiring, card issuing, and fraud management. The company’s efforts are focused on helping businesses improve payment efficiency and adapt to the rapidly evolving global financial landscape.