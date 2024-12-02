The move added to the company’s existing support for Sage 100 Contractor and Sage 300 CRE. This development aims to better serve the US construction market by enabling digital payments directly within software systems commonly used in the industry.

The construction sector, known for its complex payment workflows and multi-party billing processes, continues to face challenges including delayed payments, lien waiver tracking, tax compliance, and manual reconciliation.

By embedding payment functionality into established industry platforms, Nuvei intends to streamline these processes, offering features such as real-time transaction processing, automated invoicing, and surcharging tools that can help businesses recover card processing costs.

Addressing construction’s payment infrastructure needs

According to the official press release, US construction is projected to grow to USD 1.54 trillion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of 5% between 2024 and 2028. As digital transformation accelerates in this sector, demand is increasing for payment solutions that can support project-based finance structures and subcontractor-heavy supply chains.

Nuvei officials stated that the company’s goal with the new integration is to address long-standing inefficiencies in construction finance operations by embedding payment tools into everyday workflows. They added that many firms in the industry lack access to purpose-built payment infrastructure, and that the new offering is designed to help improve cash flow and reduce administrative burdens through automation and system interoperability.

Company representatives also noted that this move fits into their broader strategy of focusing on industry-specific needs through vertical integrations, allowing construction firms to manage payments more efficiently within the platforms they already use.

