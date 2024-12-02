Nuvei enters new global partnership with Adobe



This partnership is set to enable businesses to create, manage and scale their commerce offerings. It enables B2B and B2C businesses operating on Adobe Commerce to simplify payments relationships and expand into new markets.





Per the announcement, B2B and B2C businesses specialising in a wide spectrum of verticals including retail and consumer products, manufacturing, technology, and healthcare, can benefit from the reduction in complexity of a single integration to Nuvei's agile, full-stack technology.











Nuvei's API integration to over 680 regional alternative payment methods (APMs) enables Adobe Commerce merchants to reach their customers, where they are and however they want to pay, through local, tailored payment experiences. Businesses are also able to expand internationally through the same, single integration.





In addition to offering APMs in markets across the globe, Adobe Commerce customers can also enable Automated Clearing House (ACH) account-to-account transactions in the US.





Growth in both volume and value of account-to-account payments continues to be rapid in the US. for both B2C and B2B transactions, and this trend is set to continue as consumer adoption accelerates alongside the introduction of the FedNow instant payment infrastructure to the existing Clearing House Real-Time Payments network.





About Nuvei

Nuvei is a Canada-based fintech company with the aim to accelerate the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible, and scalable technology allows companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 680 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.







In January 2024, the company announced a partnership with Galeries Lafayette UAE, a subsidiary of French Department Stores, to provide payments for the latter's ecommerce platform. According to the announcement, Nuvei was set to enhance Galeries Lafayette UAE's payment capabilities, facilitating their expansion into global markets and driving better authorisation rates. Nuvei is utilising its smart routing capabilities and 3D Secure (3DS) technology to increase transaction success rates, all the while upholding a steadfast commitment to security.



