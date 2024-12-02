Nuvei completes USD 270 mln equity financing

The investment comes primarily from Nuvei’s existing shareholders: leading Canadian private equity firm Novacap, supported by some of its key limited partners, and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), one of the largest Canadian institutional investors. This financing allows Nuvei to further bolster both its organic and acquisition growth plans.

Nuvei delivers omnichannel, end-to-end payment acceptance solutions, streamlined payouts, FX services, local acquiring, and risk management in the US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Nuvei empowers businesses and organizations to grow locally and globally, delivering these capabilities through a single, unified platform.