Nuvei completes acquisition of SafeCharge

The acquisition creates a global payment solution provider headquartered in Montreal, Quebec.

The acquisition is complementary to both businesses and is aimed at accelerating the growth of the combined organisation. Nuvei has traditionally operated in the US and Canada focusing on the SMB market, while SafeCharge has established a foothold across European, Asian, and Latin-American territories, servicing merchants. Nuvei’s proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes worldwide, supporting over 150 currencies and 180 payment types.

SafeCharge has made an application to the AIM stock exchange in London for the cancellation of the admission to trading of SafeCharge shares on AIM, expected to take effect August 2, 2019.