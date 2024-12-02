The collaboration seeks to deliver advanced payment experiences for customers of Microsoft’s products, solutions, and services across multiple key markets, with Nuvei’s agile payments technology set to enhance Microsoft’s checkout experience and open new revenue streams for its customers.





Nuvei – Microsoft partnership details

As per the information detailed in the press release, Microsoft is set to start leveraging Nuvei’s customisable and agile payments technology in the Middle East and Africa region, while benefiting from the company’s extensive knowledge of local markets to optimise its payments for recurring billing and individual transactions across both its Office and Xbox product ranges.

Additional benefits of Nuvei’s global payments capabilities that Microsoft is harnessing include optimised authorisation rates through local acquisition and advanced risk management that minimise false declines, together with Nuvei’s ability to provide all the relevant local alternative payments methods (APMs) to each market through a single integration.

When commenting on the announcement, Nuvei officials advised that enabling Microsoft to connect to its customers across an extensive array of products comes as a testament to the company’s technology and dedication to improved customer service. Per their statement, Nuvei is looking forward to optimising payments for such a universal brand that is trusted and relied upon by a multitude of individuals.











Within this context, Microsoft representatives expressed excitement towards the extension of their payment solutions to the Middle East and African region, adding that whether it is a one-off purchase, software subscription, or in-game purchasing, payments represent a critical aspect of the overall customer experience. The spokesperson also stated that partnering with Nuvei helps enable Microsoft’s customers to pay wherever they are and whenever they want to.

The announcement further highlights that Nuvei and Microsoft are committed to extending this partnership across additional markets, as well as exploring new use cases to upgrade the overall Microsoft experience. This includes Microsoft Dynamics 365, its business applications technology suite that helps drive operational efficiency and improved enterprise resource management.

More to this point, Nuvei company representatives expressed that as two innovative, technology-led businesses that provide solutions to a multitude of international brands across the globe, it makes sense for them to explore how they can work in an increasingly cooperative manner as they further grow their commercial relationship.





Nuvei’s offering and mission

A global fintech company, Nuvei seeks to expedite the business of clients around the world, with its modular, flexible, and scalable technology enabling companies to accept next-generation payments, provide all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Nuvei offers the tech and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with a single integration, connecting businesses to their customers in over 200 markets, with local acquiring in more than 47 markets, 150 currencies, and 669 alternative payment methods.

For more information about Nuvei, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.