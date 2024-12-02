Nummo secures USD 1.9 mln; launches personal finance platform

Founded in 2016, Nummo describes itself as a personal financial management platform that helps users manage and maintain their financial health.

The seed funding comes after Nummo raised USD 700,000 USD in a friends and family round. The funds from the seed round will be used to further expand operations along with US market penetration, application support efforts and next stage product development.

In addition, Nummo expects to open US headquarters in early 2019. Along with the launch of the platform, Nummo also revealed it has created an advisory council.