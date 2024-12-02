



As per the information detailed in the press release, Numeral’s announcement supports companies and financial institutions in automating cross-border payments with their partner banks to approximately 200 countries, in addition to local European Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), UK Bankers’ Automated Clearing System (Bacs), Faster Payments Service (FPS), and Clearing House Automated Payment System (CHAPS) payments, from a single platform.











Numeral’s capabilities and development strategy

As a payment technology provider, Numeral delivers the infrastructure for fintechs and banks to connect to partner banks, access schemes, and automate payment operations. According to the company’s officials, Numeral aims to enable firms to process large volumes of payments to develop an improved payment infrastructure for specific needs in addition to partner banks of choice. By introducing Swift payment capabilities to its customers, the company intends to expand their payment reach while maintaining the capabilities of managing all their payments from a single platform.



Furthermore, the addition of Swift payments enables Numeral’s users to leverage Swift’s global reach merged with the decreased cost and increased local reach of local payment schemes. By utilising Numeral’s services, companies receive the ability to programmatically manage payments through the banks and schemes that fit their needs and requirements without developing multiple integrations. The press release also underlines that the additional capabilities offered by Numeral include sending and receiving Swift payments through partner banks, automatic reconciliation for corresponding bank account transactions, and programmatic access to currency account statements, including the most recent available balances.



Representatives also highlighted that Numeral intends to pursue a more global, as well as a more local strategy in the upcoming period. The company plans to support more European payment schemes and integrate with additional banks based in the region while also including more global payment options into its platform through global networks like Swift and banks like J.P. Morgan, BNP Paribas, and HSBC.





