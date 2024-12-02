















As per the information detailed in the press release, Numeral partnered with BNP Paribas in a bid to allow payment companies, including WorldFirst, Alma, Swile, and Floa, to integrate SEPA and local payments into their products. This enables them to become SEPA participants whilst optimising their payment operations. In addition, the alliance aims to allow WorldFirst to better support its Europe-based merchant clients for Euro collections by delivering these businesses enhanced payment processes and increased security throughout the European Economic Area (EEA).Moreover, WorldFirst is committed to embedding into more regional and local payment schemes, thus enabling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to conduct trade and business operations across the world. Now, the company’s customers benefit from a multi-currency World Account with payments to nearly 200 markets globally in over 100 currencies. Representatives from WorldFirst underscored that the bank-fintech collaboration enables its European customers to benefit from banking knowledge and features that allow them to access secure and optimised payment and collection services in EUR via its platform.

Numeral and BNP Paribas’ plans

According to BNP Paribas’ officials, the bank aims to support global and European fintech participants in addressing the market and assisting the advancement of their operations. BNP Paribas currently provides pan-European payment, treasury, and account solutions that focus on assisting the growth of these companies. By entering a strategic collaboration with Numeral, the bank is set to be able to distribute these services more efficiently and conveniently to its customers. Additionally, the alliance between BNP Paribas and Numeral enables joint customers to access the bank’s services via the latter’s single API and dashboard, therefore facilitating the integration with fintechs’ architectures. Through this, payment firms can receive accelerated time to market, minimised maintenance costs, and an improved payment infrastructure due to BNP Paribas’ local payment systems coverage.



Furthermore, representatives from Numeral highlighted that the alliance with BNP Paribas is set to offer joint customers access to a suite of services, as well as insights to assist them in expanding their operations across Europe. Also, Numeral groups BNP Paribas’ solutions into a single cloud-native, API-first platform that customers can leverage to automate their payment processes. Moreover, the partnership enables joint clients to access SEPA, including SEPA instant, and Polish, Nordic, and Swiss payment schemes, as well as the ability to get into their BNP Paribas account information in real-time and automate treasury payments to improve the protection of their operations.