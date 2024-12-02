Number26 amasses USD 40 mln from Horizons Ventures

The Series B funding will help accelerate additional geographic expansion and the integration of new products like savings, investment and credit to create a fintech platform. The Series B round also brings the total amount raised by Number26 to more than USD 53 million.

Number26 offers mobile online banking without bank fees. Customers can transfer money from their mobile app and verify account activity by notifications and transaction statistics provided by the bank. Clients can also withdraw cash at almost any ATM worldwide without any fees due to an agreement with MasterCard.