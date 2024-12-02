Number of mobile users in Sweden increased by 79 percent in 2016

These are some of the findings of savings portal CupoNation. It analysed its own data, which shows that more consumers want to shop on their mobile devices. According to its research, 60 % of Swedish mobile users are women.

According to CupoNation, the increase in popularity of mcommerce is due to payment methods and mobile websites having improved during a short period of time. Now, more online consumers who use their phone or tablet to research products don’t make the actual purchase through a desktop, but finish it on their mobile device.

The gathered data also show that in Sweden the most popular shopping days are Sundays followed by Mondays. Most of the purchases take place on Sunday nights between 9 and 10 PM. Together with the growth of ecommerce in Sweden, the use of discounts has seen an increase.

Back in September, payment service DIBS reported that the ecommerce in Sweden grew by 11 % compared to 2015, with the industry being now worth around EUR 10.5 billion (100 billion Swedish kronor). According to DIB, more than half of the Swedish consumers use their mobile devices to shop, with 53 %of the women shopping on their mobile, compared to 48 % among men.