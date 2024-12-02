Nukkleus to acquire payments company Mercury Global

Mercury Global's solid compliance record in the UK, strategic presence in South Africa facilitating access to the SADC market, and extensive banking partnerships, enhance Nukkleus’ offering.











The terms of the agreement

Under the proposed agreement, Nukkleus is set to acquire the entire issued share capital of Mercury Global, with the purchase price to be settled in a combination of Nukkleus common stock and cash. The deal includes an initial equity issue at closing, followed by additional earn-out payments in equity and cash.

The subsequent payments are contingent upon achieving certain milestones related to business volume and client growth, employee retention, banking relationships, and the successful integration of technology. The transaction is subject to Nukkleus receiving regulatory approvals in the UK.

Executives from Nukkleus shared enthusiasm about the potential acquisition, highlighting the strategic benefits. This acquisition aims to augment their cross-border payment capabilities. Mercury Global's strong regulatory standing in the UK, its strategic presence in South Africa as a gateway to the SADC market, and its robust banking partnerships, present an invaluable addition to Nukkleus. The company is poised to unlock new and enhanced revenue streams, thanks to increased volumes and an expanded service offering.

Also commenting in this deal, officials from Mercury Global said they are happy about the prospect of joining forces with Nukkleus. This strategic move aligns with their vision to expand their cross-border payments capabilities and reach new heights in the fintech industry. Nukkleus' innovative approach and commitment to growth make them a suitable partner as they embark on this journey together.





Advancing innovation and standards

This strategic move is in line with Nukkleus vision to drive innovation and redefine standards in the financial industry. By integrating Mercury Global, Nukkleus not only strengthens its market position but also enhances its service offerings, ensuring greater efficiency, security, and inclusivity across the financial ecosystem.





What does Nukkleus do?

Nukkleus is a dynamic fintech aggregator dedicated to revolutionising the financial services industry. Through strategic acquisitions and technology development, Nukkleus is creating a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses the evolving needs of modern finance. As 'A gateway to the future of finance', Nukkleus is committed to driving growth, fostering innovation, and setting new standards for efficiency, security, and inclusivity in the financial world.