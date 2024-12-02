Nuggets, XYO partner to make advances in ecommerce privacy

The blockchain-powered ecommerce and ID platform Nuggets allows its users to make transactions without sharing personal or payment data with merchants. Through this partnership, its clients will not even need to share their delivery address with the courier or delivery company. It also enables retailers to deliver goods to the consumer at any location, not just a specific address. Also, the XYO network cryptographically verifies that the delivery has taken place, which can trigger payment-on-delivery, restoring trust, and re-aligning incentives between consumer and retailer.

Aggregators from the XYO network fetch answers from a decentralised set of devices. After consensus is reached on the right answer, they feed these answers into a smart contract on the XYO network. The Nuggets platform confirms acceptance by the correct recipient, thus avoiding the potential for chargebacks.

The partnership also means that delivery companies no longer need to store customer details, closing down another potential data leak. The advent of GDPR means this will facilitate the work of companies looking to mitigate data breaches by minimising the volume of customer information they hold.